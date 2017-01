Police Chief Sued Over Ignored Sexual Assault A police detective says the Imperial Police Department and its police chief failed to file her sexual assault case against a Border Patrol agent, and harassed her because she is a lesbian.

Texas A&M Sued for Copyright Over Iconic 12th Man Texas A&M University’s 12th Man trademark is synonymous with its powerhouse football program, but in its eagerness to show it owns the mark, it published a plagiarized article about the alumnus known as the original 12th man, according to a federal lawsuit.

Overseas Banking Taxes Debated in Sixth Circuit The Treasury Department defended its taxes on foreign bank accounts held by U.S. citizens in the Sixth Circuit on Tuesday, while an attorney for citizens living abroad argued they have standing to challenge the taxation.

Cheerleader Sues High School for Cruel Harassment A cheerleader claims in a lawsuit against her high school that administrators wouldn’t let her transfer schools unless she promised not to sue after her teammates took nude pictures of her in a shower, passed them around and posted them on SnapChat.