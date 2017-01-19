Courts Judge Robert Timlin, 84 January 19, 2017January 19, 2017 ROBERT KAHN Brief, Judicial, Los Angeles, obituary Share this postLOS ANGELES – Former U.S. District Judge Robert J. Timlin, who sat on the Los Angeles bench from 1994 to 2005, died Wednesday at 84, the court said. Flags at the Central District Courthouse will be flown at half-mast Thursday. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related