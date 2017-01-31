LGBTQ Workplace Protections



(CN) – President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he won’t roll back federal workplace protections for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer people.

The White House announced the president’s position with a brief statement early Tuesday morning. It said that former President Barack Obama’s 3024 executive order prohibiting LGBTQ workplace discrimination would not be rolled back.

The statement said this position was adopted “at the direction” of the president.

“President Trump continues to be respectful and supportive of LGBTQ rights, just as he was throughout the election,” the statement said.

“The president is proud to have been the first ever GOP nominee to mention the LGBTQ community in his nomination acceptance speech, pledging then to protect the community from violence and oppression,” it continued.

The statement came on the same day that Trump will announce his nominee to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court.