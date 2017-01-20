Environment 

Magellan Pipeline Pays $18 Million for 3 Oil Spills

DAVID LEE
TULSA, Okla. (CN) – Magellan Pipeline Co. will pay $18 million to settle U.S. Environmental Protection Agency claims for oil spills in three states.

Tulsa-based Magellan Pipeline spilled more than 5,000 barrels of gas, diesel and jet fuel in separate incidents in Texas City, Texas, Nemaha, Neb., and El Dorado, Kan., according to the Jan. 19 consent decree.

Magellan will pay a $2 million civil penalty and spend $16 million on its 11,000-mile pipeline system, Magellan’s pipelines transport fuel across 15 states in the central United States.

The EPA said 482 barrels were spilled in Texas City on Feb. 24, 2011, when a pipeline ruptured and near Pierre Bayou.

An unidentified third party’s heavy machinery struck two Magellan pipelines on Dec. 20, 2011, in Nemah, spilling 2,800 barrels spilling into nearby Jarvis Creek.

More than 1,800 barrels were spilled on May 4, 2015, when a pipeline in El Dorado ruptured and spilled into Constant Creek.

Magellan must complete its cleanup at Nemah, enhance training for its third-party damage prevention staff, update its information resources on selective seam corrosion, upgrade its integrity management plan and create a publicly accessible web page to report pipeline spills and the company’s responses.

