N.Y. Jets Owner Tapped as Ambassador to Britain



Share this post

(CN) – President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday revealed that billionaire New York Jets owner Woody Johnson will become the next ambassador to Britain.

The Trump transition team has not released an official announcement, but while speaking at a luncheon in Washington, Trump himself introduced a guest as “sitting next to the ambassador Woody Johnson, going to Saint James.”

Trump then said, “Congratulations, Woody.”

Johnson has long been considered a favorite for the job. The billionaire businessman and philanthropist from the Johnson & Johnson family has known Trump for years.

Johnson originally backed Trump rival Jeb Bush in the GOP primary.