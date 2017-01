Share this post

(CN) – The Johnson Space Center in Houston will be testing operations all month aboard the spacecraft NASA hopes to send to Mars. NASA says engineers recently simulated conditions astronauts will experience when a rocket launches Orion into deep space.

Orion’s late 2018 mission will be uncrewed, but engineers are working toward getting the spacecraft ready for crewed missions in 2021.

(Photo courtesy of Rad Sinyak, NASA)