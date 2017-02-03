Nightly Brief



Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump sows confusion over his stance on Israel by describing news settlement construction as “not helpful” to peace efforts; Sierra’s snowpack is on track to be one for the record books; A Republican congressman’s plan to sell public land is dropped after backlash, and more.

Adding confusion to its stance on Israeli settlements, the White House said Thursday that new settlement construction “may not be helpful” to peace efforts.

Buoyed by a barrage of January snow that buried ski resorts across the Golden State, regulators announced Thursday that the state’s snowpack is as healthy as it’s been since 2005.

A Republican congressman from Utah who introduced a bill to sell 3.3 million acres of “excess” federal lands in 10 Western states – an area the size of Connecticut – has backed off the legislation after backlash and protests by environmentalists and citizens alike.

A federal judge upbraided the Federal Election Commission for mishandling complaints by a group that wants to see third-party candidates in the presidential debates.

Vaguely alluding to the Mexican drug lord’s prison escapes, a U.S. judge refused Friday to relax the rules that are keeping Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman from his beauty-queen wife during 23-hour-a-day lockdown in solitary confinement.

Lawmakers on Thursday made Missouri one signature away from becoming the nation’s 28th right-to-work state. If the governor, as expected, signs the bill into law, it will be the first time in U.S. history that more than half of the work force lives in right-to-work states.

The day after the commonwealth of Virginia slapped President Donald Trump with a contempt motion, New York attorneys told a federal judge that his government refuses to release a list of people detained under the Muslim ban.

The European General Court on Friday overturned the European Commission’s denial of a citizen petition to improve the protection of racial and linguistic minorities, finding the regulatory body had shirked its duty to offer concrete reasons for the rejection.