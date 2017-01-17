

Share this post

Top CNS stories for today including a former “Apprentice” contestant sues President-elect Donald Trump for defamation; an Asian American rock band takes battle over offensive trademarks to the Supreme Court; Stanford University researchers find smartwatches can tell we’re sick before we can; President Barack Obama creates monuments to the Civil Rights era, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

A former candidate on “The Apprentice” has filed a civil defamation lawsuit against President-elect Donald Trump after he rejected the claims of several women who accused him of sexual assault.

A Swiss art dealer sued the Getty Museum for $77 million, claiming that after it helped rehabilitate the museum’s bad reputation for buying looted art, the Getty iced it out of a deal it brokered to acquire part of a multibillion-dollar collection of ancient Roman statues.

In a case that could lead to a trademark reckoning on the Washington Redskins, Asian-American rock band called The Slants will defend their name Wednesday before the Supreme Court.

A business in Vancouver, B.C., has sued its building council for blocking the lease of its restaurant property to “Moby Dick’s” fish-and-chips franchise, because the council says the word “Dick” is offensive.

Juveniles should not be sentenced to life in prison without parole for non-homicide crimes, the New Jersey Supreme Court ruled, and ordered resentencing of two men who committed their crimes when they were 17.

Smartwatches and fitness biosensor devices can detect illness and health issues before the person wearing them experiences noticeable symptoms, offering a crucial tool in personalized care and preventative medicine.

President Barack Obama added to both his environmental and civil rights legacies by establishing three new national monuments pertinent to the Civil Rights era, and expanding two national monuments in California and Oregon.

Rolls-Royce will pay the United States $170 million as part of an $800 million global settlement to resolve claims it routinely bribed government officials in exchange for lucrative government contracts.