Nightly Brief

Top CNS stories for today including Donald Trump sworn in as 45th president of the United States; inauguration rioters set large blaze in Washington; Western Union forfeits $586 million to victims of massive fraud scheme, the Ninth Circuit says secret video wasn’t protected, and more.

President Donald Trump delivered a populist and fiercely anti-Washington inaugural speech on Friday, promising to deliver the people a voice he said their government had taken from them.

Braving a cold drizzle before sunrise, hundreds have gathered Friday in the shadow of the Capitol to get a glimpse of history for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Emergency crews put out a giant fire at 12thand K streets on Friday, hours after the inauguration ceremony of President Donald Trump as riots grip the city.

Dotting a sea of Make America Great Again hats, a handful of celebrities and dignitaries made a splash at the presidential inauguration Friday of Donald Trump.

The U.S. Supreme Court took up a case Thursday that will determine where Bristol-Myers Squibb must battle with plaintiffs who say the blood thinner Plavix caused bleeding or a stroke.

The Ninth Circuit ruled that a former Safari Club International board member cannot use First Amendment protections to defeat claims that his YouTube video of another hunting club member violated her privacy.

Financial services giant Western Union has agreed to pay $586 million for allowing its agents to process hundreds of thousands of fraudulent transactions as part of a consumer fraud scheme that funneled money between the United States and China.

Scientists have disproved a classic, commonly accepted theory within evolutionary biology after creating the first animals genetically modified with reconstructed genes from millions of years ago.