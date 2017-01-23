Nightly Brief
Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump withdrawing the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal; nine West Coast salmon and crab fisheries declared a disaster, paving the way for relief from the federal government; the U.S. Supreme Court declines to take up a Voter ID case out of Texas; A group of psychologists work to enlighten science skeptics, and more.
1.) One Million Protest Around the Country
More than a million people filled the streets of hundreds of U.S. cities on Saturday, protesting a new administration they fear will roll back civil rights. Half a million marched on the White House; 120,000 protested in the Bay Area; 60,000 in Atlanta; 50,000 in Austin, Texas, and in New Orleans, a jazz funeral procession mourned the death of democracy, with an effigy of an orange-faced President Donald Trump in a coffin.
2.) Trump Withdraws U.S. From Trans-Pacific Trade Agreement
President Donald Trump on Monday formally withdrew the United States from the behemoth Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, an agreement he repeatedly assailed during his presidential campaign. The president also signed memorandums freezing most federal government hiring, and reinstating a ban on providing federal money to international groups that perform abortions or provide information on the option.
3.) Disaster Declared for West Coast Fisheries
Nine West Coast salmon and crab fisheries have been declared a disaster, allowing fishing communities to seek relief from the federal government.
4.) Bergdahl Calls Fair Trial Impossible Under Trump
President Donald Trump’s repeated condemnation of Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl as a “dirty, rotten traitor” makes it impossible for the soldier to receive a fair trial on desertion and misbehavior charges, Bergdahl’s attorney told his Army court.
5.) Legal Hotshots Blast Trump’s Foreign Cash Ties: ‘a Creeping, Insidious Threat to the Republic’
Citing his “vast, complicated and secret” business interests, prominent attorneys said in a federal complaint Monday that newly minted President Donald Trump’s foreign entanglements could pose a “creeping, insidious threat to the republic.”
6.) High Court Won’t Hear Texas Voter ID Case, Yet
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined Texas’ request to review a Fifth Circuit ruling that found the state’s voter ID law discriminates against minorities, but the high court could take up the case at a later time.
7.) 7th Circuit Intervenes in HIV Deportation Case
A Honduran man will get a second shot at asylum after a divided Seventh Circuit ruled he cannot be forced to hide his HIV-positive status to protect himself from homophobia if he’s deported.
8.) Psychologists Work to Enlighten Science Skeptics
Psychological researchers working to understand the factors that cause otherwise intelligent people to resist scientific messages have developed a theoretical framework for making efforts to communicate about science more effective.