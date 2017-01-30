Nightly Brief



Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump revealing that he will announce his nominee for the Supreme Court Tuesday night in prime time; Lawyers clamor for access to travelers detained under Muslim ban; a federal judge indicates he will likely order the federal government to reallocate water, some earmarked for commercial interests, to stave off a salmon die-off on the California-Oregon border, and more.

President Donald Trump announced Monday he will reveal his pick to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court live from the White House Tuesday night.

More than 36 hours after a federal judge ordered such relief, volunteer attorneys at Dulles International Airport are fighting Monday to physically meet with travelers detained under President Trump’s immigration ban.

A federal judge said Friday he will likely order the federal government to reallocate water, some earmarked for commercial interests, to stave off a salmon die-off on the California-Oregon border.

Though the unconstitutional map that helped win them the past several elections has been thrown out, Wisconsin Republicans will have another shot at drawing district lines, a panel of federal judges ruled Friday.

As federal prosecutors wage the latest battle against Empire State corruption, The New York Times claims in court that the governor’s office stonewalled its access to public records on his former right-hand man.

Agricultural drainage districts that funnel nitrate-laden water into the Raccoon River, a main source of Des Moines drinking water, cannot be forced to pay any cleanup costs, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled Friday.

The federal government can advance changes to a rule about the appointment of counsel for death-row inmates that could fast-track the appeals process, after the Supreme Court declined to stay the Ninth Circuit’s dismissal of a challenge to the rule.

A small college town on the South Dakota prairie may not seem the most likely home for a guitar played by Elvis Presley on tour, but that’s where it will stay thanks to a museum’s victory after a three-year court battle with a private collector.