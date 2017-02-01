Nightly Brief



Top CNS stories for today including the U.S. Senate confirming Exxon Mobil’s Rex Tillerson as the nation’s secretary of state; a federal judge has tough words for Apple in an antitrust case over its iPhone exclusivity deal with AT&T; U.S. Circuit Judge Neil Gorsuch is President Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court, hundreds of wild horses from a troubled South Dakota conservation ranch are saved, and more.

Former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson won approval by the Senate on Wednesday to serve as secretary of state. Jeff Sessions, the nominee for U.S. attorney general, finally made it through committee after more than a week Democratic resistance.

A federal judge told attorneys for Apple on Tuesday that its definition of “aftermarket” doesn’t stack up in an antitrust class action over its iPhone exclusivity deal with AT&T.

Saying the war crimes Israel commits in Palestinian territories are largely financed by tax-exempt American charities, a Washington attorney has found new application for a federal law just passed to help the victims of 9/11.

At a partisan slug fest Tuesday over the federal health care law, House Republicans blasted waste, fraud and abuse, while Democrats focused on the human cost of repealing the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act without a replacement.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced Circuit Judge Neil Gorsuch as his choice to fill the vacant ninth seat on the U.S. Supreme Court, setting up a showdown with Senate Democrats who have already promised to oppose the nominee.

Hundreds of wild horses from a troubled South Dakota conservation ranch may still see a happy ending, thanks to a settlement agreement transferring their care to an out-of-state charity.

Los Angeles city leaders Tuesday moved to decriminalize street vending, an issue that’s been pulled into sharp focus by President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration.

“Spectrum Time-Warner has been ripping you off,” New York’s Attorney Eric Schneiderman thundered at a press conference Wednesday morning, charging the state’s biggest service provider with defrauding customers on internet speeds.