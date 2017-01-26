PG&E Ordered to Advertise Pipeline Blast Conviction on TV



SAN FRANCISCO (CN) – Pacific Gas and Electric must spend $3 million to advertise its criminal conviction for violations related to the fatal 2010 San Bruno pipeline blast on TV, and pay a $3 million fine under the terms of a criminal sentence handed down Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Thelton Henderson handed down the sentence after hearing emotional testimony on Monday from victims who lost loved ones in the deadly natural gas explosion.

On Sept. 9, 2010, Line 132 ruptured in a residential neighborhood of the San Francisco suburb of San Bruno, causing a gas explosion and fire that killed eight people, injured 56 and destroyed 38 homes.

During a trial last summer, prosecutors presented evidence that PG&E prioritized profits over safety, neglected to keep accurate records on its pipelines and failed to adequately inspect lines that had manufacturing flaws and experienced over-pressurizations as required by federal law.

A 12-member jury convicted PG&E on five counts of Pipeline Safety Act violations and one count of obstructing an investigation into the cause of the explosion.

The sentence handed down Thursday includes a five-year probation term and a requirement that PG&E perform 10,000 hours of community service on top its existing service programs, with 2,000 of those hours to be performed by high-level executives.

During its probation, PG&E must also establish a revised compliance and ethics program and cooperate with a court-appointed monitor and the probation office, which will review PG&E’s natural gas operations and records to ensure compliance with pipeline safety laws.

