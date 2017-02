Maryland Challenges Desegregation Plan at Trial Eleven days into a trial on stamping out segregation in Maryland’s public colleges, a federal judge has heard from nine witnesses regarding a proposal expected to cost more than $1 billion.

Police Chief Sued Over Ignored Sexual Assault A police detective says the Imperial Police Department and its police chief failed to file her sexual assault case against a Border Patrol agent, and harassed her because she is a lesbian.

Two Charged in ‘Hamilton’ Ticket Resale Scheme The Securities and Exchange Commission brought fraud charges against two New York men accused of running an $81 million "mirage of profitability" Ponzi scheme centered on coveted “Hamilton” and Adele tickets.

Feds Facing Order to Redirect Water for Salmon A federal judge said Friday he will likely order the federal government to reallocate water, some earmarked for commercial interests, to stave off a salmon die-off on the California-Oregon border.