Pruitt Stands By Suits Against Agency He’s Been Chosen to Lead

WASHINGTON (CN) – Senate Democrats subjected Donald Trump’s choice to head the Environmental Protection Agency to withering questioning on Wednesday as Republicans sought to make the most of what little record he has of trying to protect the environment.

Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt arrived for his confirmation hearing before the Senate Energy and Public Works Committee being something close to poster boy for Trump’s selection of nominees to head agencies they’ve roundly criticized — or worse — in the past.

Shortly after Pruitt took office in Oklahoma in 2011, he disbanded the unit responsible for protecting the state’s natural resources, and reassigned his staff to file more than a dozen lawsuits challenging EPA regulations.

Pruitt also joined a multistate lawsuit opposing the Obama administration’s plan to limit planet-warming carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants, and he recently sued the EPA over its recent expansion of water bodies regulated under the Clean Water Act.

Pruitt didn’t back away from those actions Wednesday, and instead sought to portray them as necessary to protect his state and its industries from federal overreach.

“Environmental regulations should not occur in an economic vacuum,” Pruitt told the committee.

If he is confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate, he said he believes the EPA “can simultaneously pursue the mutual goals of environmental protection and economic growth.”

Democrats of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee came prepared to fight on Wednesday. Several senators brought visuals aids to express their concern over aspects of the nomination.

Notably, a chart provided by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat of Rhode Island, depicted a variety of companies that have contributed to the Oklahoma Attorney General’s various political action committees and campaigns over the years.

Those donors include Koch Industries, Exxon Mobil, Devon Energy and Americans for Prosperity, to name a few.

Sen. Whitehouse needled Pruitt for explanations on his potential conflicts of interest and how donors may have influenced him.

Pruitt evaded direct responses, repeatedly falling back on the approval of “career professionals” at the EPA which he said promised to alert him if a “conflict of interest were to occur in the future.”

This was part and parcel of the confirmation vetting process, Pruitt assured the committee.

Though Whitehouse appeared unconvinced, there were some friendly Republican senators who offered Pruitt their accolades and attempted to shelter the attorney general from more intense scrutiny.

Becoming almost predictable as the more than four hour long hearing continued, each time a criticism of a controversial piece of Pruitt’s history was levied, committee chairman Sen. John Barrasso made another request that a letter of support for Pruitt be added to the record.

A letter from a coalition of nine Attorneys General opposing Pruitt did not make the cut.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman urged the committee to oppose the nominee in a letter released Wednesday afternoon.

Calling Pruitt “openly hostile” and guilty of “attacking the regulations that the EPA is charged with enforcing” the letter reiterated concerns over Pruitt’s track record of opposing the EPA’s Clean Power Plan.

Fellow Republican and Oklahoman, Sen. James Inhofe repeated his praise for Pruitt during the hearing and stressed the nominee’s ability to be a “good steward of the environment” while eliminating red tape for taxpayers.

But Democratic Senator Edward Markey of Massachusetts moved focus to Pruitt’s numerous law suits against the agency.

“You are in a position to initiate regulations that could overturn smog protections, carbon pollution protection,” Markey said. “All of your lawsuits that are on the books right now, if you don’t agree to recuse yourself, you become plaintiff, defendant, judge and jury for claims you’re bringing against the EPA.”

“I have every willingness and desire to recuse if directed to do so,” Pruitt said.

Touting himself throughout the hearing as being a prodigious stickler to the rules, Pruitt began to delineate the difference between pending litigation and prospective rulemaking to the senator.

Markey interrupted him to make his point clear.

“The American people are expecting that the EPA doesn’t turn into every polluter’s ally. The only way to do that is to recuse yourself because… otherwise people are going to think it’s not just the fox guiding the henhouse. It’s the fox destroying the hen house,” the senator said.

Pruitt again said that if directed to step away from litigation he’s involved in, he would do so.

“And I’m telling you, I would start out by doing that. If you don’t do that, we’re going to have a fundamental conflict of interest that is presented by your presence as administrator of the EPA. It as simple as that,” Markey said.

As if on cue, chairman and Wyoming Republican Sen. Barrasso offered a brief statement in support of Pruitt as he read from a letter from the Office of Government Ethics.

“We believe he is in compliance and [the office] is satisfied that all financial conflicts of interested have been identified and resolved,” Barrasso said.

Despite these reassurances, Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders gave Pruitt a vote of no confidence.

Sanders demanded Pruitt explain his position on climate science and the accepted belief among almost all members of the scientific community that mankind is responsible for an increase in climate change.

“My personal opinion is immaterial,” Pruitt said.

Sanders responded to the attorney general with a look of utter disbelief.

“You’re going to be head of an agency to protect the environment and your personal feelings are immaterial?” Sanders said, laughing.

Clearly growing uncomfortable, Pruitt said only that the “EPA has a very important role to perform in regulating carbon dioxide.”

