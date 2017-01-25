Retrial of Former Officer Who Killed Motorist Delayed



(CN) – The retrial of former North Charleston, South Carolina police officer Michael Slager has been pushed back from March 1 to Aug. 28 to accommodate the schedules of expert witnesses for the defense.

Slager, who is white, is charged with murder in the April 4, 2015, shooting death of an unarmed black man who fled from a routine traffic stop.

A cellphone video that surfaced after the incident appears to show Slager shooting Walter Scott as the motorist ran away from him. The former police officer maintains that there was a hand-to-hand struggle between the two men before the person who shot the video happened on the scene, and that Scott got hold of Slager’s Taser.

Slager says at that point he feared for his life and his use of deadly force was warranted.

In December, Circuit Judge Clifton Newman declared a mistrial in Slager’s first trial after jurors couldn’t come to a unanimous verdict on the murder charge or a lesser charge of manslaughter.

Slager’s retrial in state court was delayed Tuesday after defense attorney Andy Savage told Judge Newman that defense expert witnesses were not available to testify in March.

Solicitor Scarlett Wilson argued to keep the trial on schedule, explaining that Scott’s family is anxious for a resolution of the case, but in the end, Newman granted the defense’s request.

Slager also faces a federal trial on charges that he violated Scott’s civil rights. That trial is scheduled to begin on May 1, but the status of that case grew murky Tuesday after Solicitor Wilson told reporters she was shocked by an “off the cuff” remark she heard that the Trump administration might consider dropping the civil rights charges.

Although Wilson said she questions the credibility of the remark, she told reporters she had to pay attention to what people are saying within the administration.

Judge Newman did not address the fate of the federal case on Tuesday, but did say that if the federal trial is pushed back, he might move up the date of the state trial.