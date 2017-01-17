Seattle Surveillance

Moby Dick’s Restaurant Barred as an Offensive Name A business in Vancouver, B.C., has sued its building council for blocking the lease of its restaurant property to “Moby Dick’s” fish-and-chips franchise, because the council says the word “Dick” is offensive.

Reporter Rails Against CIA’s Oblique Position on Assassinations Noting that there are a lot of things the CIA still does, even though those things break the law, a freelance reporter has gone to court for a look at government records showing how the agency uses poison in assassinations.

Microsoft Sued Over ‘Gears of War’ Character A former professional wrestler who played just one game with the Philadelphia Eagles, Lenwood Hamilton is something of a local legend in Philadelphia. He claims in court that the makers of “Gears of War” stole his likeness for the blockbuster video game.

Flag Burner Challenges His Desecration Arrest A 22-year-old who posted pictures of himself on Facebook burning an American flag sued the police officers who arrested him on Independence Day under an old Illinois flag-desecration law.