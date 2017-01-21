Trump Freezes New & Pending Federal Regulations



(CN) – All “substantive” federal regulatory actions that have not been finalized are “frozen” until reviewed, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said in a memorandum to agency heads Friday night.

Also, for published regulations that are not yet effective, the effective date is “temporarily” delayed 60 days from Jan. 20, to give the incoming administration an opportunity to review them.

President Barack Obama took similar actions when he assumed office after President George W. Bush in 2009.

Priebus also said department heads may want to consider adding a public comment period before finalizing regulations.

Government purchases for emergency situations, as allowed by the director or acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, are excepted from the freeze, as are regulations subject to statutory or judicial deadlines.