Trump Withdraws U.S. From Trans-Pacific Trade Deal



Share this post

(CN) – President Donald Trump on Monday formally withdrew the United States from the behemoth Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, an agreement he repeatedly assailed during his presidential campaign.

“This is a great thing for the American worker, what we just did,” Trump said after signing the executive order as his Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus, and other members of the new White House staff looked on.

Negotiated under President Barack Obama, the agreement brought together the United States and 11 other nations along the Pacific Rim, including Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam, in a free-trade zone encompassing about 800 million people and 40 percent of the world’s economy.

In addition to lowering trade tariffs among the partners, the deal also established rules for resolving trade disputes and created a framework for new protections for intellectual property.

The TTP was one of the few areas that Obama and congressional Republicans agreed upon during his eight years in office — House Speaker Paul Ryan even led his GOP colleagues in granting the Obama fast-track authority to negotiate the deal — but congressional Democrats vehemently opposed it, saying it benefited corporations and hurt American workers and the environment.

Because the agreement was never ratified by Congress, Trump’s decision to withdraw from it Monday is not expected to have an immediate, tangible effect on the U.S. economy. However, it signals the beginning of a new era — and philosophy — in U.S. trade policy, and is seen by many as Trump’s first concrete move to dismantle the legacy of former President Obama.

But Arizona Sen. John McCain, a champion of the agreement, said walking away from it is a “serious mistake that will have lasting consequences for America’s economy and our strategic position in the Asia-Pacific region.”

President Trump also signed memorandums freezing most federal government hiring, though he noted an exception for the military, and reinstating a ban on providing federal money to international groups that perform abortions or provide information on the option.

The regulation, known as the “Mexico City Policy,” has been instituted by Republican administrations and rescinded by Democratic ones since 1984.

Earlier on Monday, Trump met with business leaders and told them that while he thought they were all “great people,” if they are tempted to move manufacturing or other operations to another country, “we are going to be imposing a very major border tax” on the products their overseas facilities produce.

“All you have to do is stay,” he told the corporate titans who joined him for breakfast in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.

He also promised tax advantages to companies that produce products domestically, saying he fully intends to follow through on a campaign promise to cut regulations by at least 75 percent.

The business leaders meeting with Trump on Monday morning included Elon Musk, the head of SpaceX; Michael Dell, of Dell Inc.; Jeff Fettig, chairman and CEO of Whirlpool Corp.; Alex Gorsky, chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson; Marillyn Hewson, chairman and CEO of Lockheed Martin, and Mario Longhi, president and CEO of United States Steel Corp.

The session kicked off Trump’s first working day as president, a day on which he is also scheduled to meet with labor leaders and a select group of American workers to discuss the economic policies he intends to pursue and his intention to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

At the morning meeting, Trump asked the business leaders to come up with a plan within the next 30 days to boost the nation’s manufacturing sector.

Among the new president’s guests at the session was Mark Fields, the president and CEO of Ford Motor Co., which canceled plans to build a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico after Trump tweeted his intentions to punish one of Ford’s competitors, General Motors CO., for building a factory in south of the border.

After the meeting, Fields told waiting reporters that he’s confident Trump will work to create jobs.

Toward that end, Trump tasked the group of business leaders to come up with a series of actions to help stimulate the American manufacturing sector within the next 30 days.

“What we want to do is bring manufacturing back,” Trump said.

“We are going to be cutting taxes massively for both the middle class and for companies, and that’s massive,” he added.