Laredo Police Just Kept Lying, Attorney Says Laredo police hid evidence for months that its officer caused a wreck that hospitalized a man, arrested the man’s attorney on a bogus charge at the hospital, and arrested the victim’s family at gunpoint, also on bogus charges, the attorney claims in two lawsuits.

Firefighter Demands Info on Yarnell Hill Fire Disaster A retired firefighting official in Arizona has sued the United States for air-to-ground voice recordings and transcripts from the Yarnell Hill Fire, which killed 19 firefighters in 2013.

Environmentalists Lose Water Pollution Fight in Second Circuit An EPA rule allowing government agencies to transfer water between different bodies of water without pollution safeguards does not violate the Clean Water Act, the Second Circuit determined Wednesday.

Inauguration Who’s Who, and Who’s Not Dotting a sea of Make America Great Again hats, a handful of celebrities and dignitaries made a splash at the presidential inauguration Friday of Donald Trump.