Nightly Brief

More than a million people filled the streets of hundreds of U.S. cities on Saturday, protesting a new administration they fear will roll back civil rights. Half a million marched on the White House; 120,000 protested in the Bay Area; 60,000 in Atlanta; 50,000 in Austin, Texas, and in New Orleans, a jazz funeral procession mourned the death of democracy, with an effigy of an orange-faced President Donald Trump in a coffin.

President Donald Trump on Monday formally withdrew the United States from the behemoth Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, an agreement he repeatedly assailed during his presidential campaign. The president also signed memorandums freezing most federal government hiring, and reinstating a ban on providing federal money to international groups that perform abortions or provide information on the option.

Nine West Coast salmon and crab fisheries have been declared a disaster, allowing fishing communities to seek relief from the federal government.

President Donald Trump’s repeated condemnation of Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl as a “dirty, rotten traitor” makes it impossible for the soldier to receive a fair trial on desertion and misbehavior charges, Bergdahl’s attorney told his Army court.

Citing his “vast, complicated and secret” business interests, prominent attorneys said in a federal complaint Monday that newly minted President Donald Trump’s foreign entanglements could pose a “creeping, insidious threat to the republic.”

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined Texas’ request to review a Fifth Circuit ruling that found the state’s voter ID law discriminates against minorities, but the high court could take up the case at a later time.

A Honduran man will get a second shot at asylum after a divided Seventh Circuit ruled he cannot be forced to hide his HIV-positive status to protect himself from homophobia if he’s deported.

Psychological researchers working to understand the factors that cause otherwise intelligent people to resist scientific messages have developed a theoretical framework for making efforts to communicate about science more effective.